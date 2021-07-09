….Linked to high infection rate

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, yesterday, confirmed the index case of Delta variant of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC, in a statement, stated that the variant was detected during routine tests for in-bound travellers.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2. The variant was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

“The Delta variant is recognised by the World Health Organization, WHO, as a variant of concern, given its increased transmissibility. The variant has been detected in over 90 countries and is expected to spread to more countries.

“The variant has also been linked to a surge in cases in countries where it is the dominant strain in circulation. There are ongoing studies to understand the impact of the variant on existing vaccines and therapeutics.”

Vanguard News Nigeria