By Jimoh Babatunde

A financial and data analyst, Peter Obaseki, has called on the government to step up schools’ inspection so that proprietors of private schools can be compelled to meet standards.

Delivering a paper with the theme: LIVING A LEGACY, THE ALUMNI WAY, at the Global Convention of the Eghosa Grammar school old boys association in Benin City, weekend, he said the government should use Schools’ Inspection reports as a formal feedback mechanism for information on areas of challenges and deviations from set standards.

The former chief operating officer, FCMB, said: “Government handover of schools to missionaries should not equate to government hands-off from supervision.

“As a sector, education is too much of a live-wire to be relegated below the radar of the firm authority of government.

“It is highly expected that government should set and enforce standards. These standards should encompass physical infrastructure, school masterplan with landscaping, green areas, facilities for physical exercise, school curriculum, qualifications and experience of teachers and auxiliary staff.

“These should be the standards that guide the processing of an application for new schools and revocation of permits of existing schools.

“To maintain these standards, the government should be checking the investment profiles of schools’ proprietors against deviations as highlighted in Schools’ Inspectors reports. This requires an effective schools’ supervision framework. “

He said LIVING A LEGACY, THE ALUMNI WAY, is all about the restoration of wrecked standards by a committed old boys association.

“In a rapidly changing world requiring very strong foundations to thrive in the new digital era, how can the OLD BOYS succeed in this?”

While noting that there are broadly three models, Obaseki said the proprietor must open up, become transparent at planning, budgeting and implementation levels.

“The proprietor must include and involve the alma mater association in the journey to co-create a world-class school that will continue to produce graduating students fit for pivotal roles in the new knowledge-based era.

“It is only students that have had great experiences, successes, contacts and have had their characters soundly formed that will look back to their alma mater with nostalgic fond memories and indebtedness.

“It is these types of grateful students that will be self-impelled to commit to LIVING A LEGACY, the alma mater way. “

Meanwhile, Mr. Ben Eborieme was elected by overwhelming votes by delegates to lead the Global body of the Eghosa Grammar school old boys while Barrister Osereme Airihiuodion as the Vice President.

