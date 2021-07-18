Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following COVID-19 red alert, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made a passionate plea to residents on the need to adhere strictly to the safety protocols in the state.

The plea came on the heels of a fresh red alert placed on Lagos, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and five other states by the Federal Government with confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalization in the country.

Sanwo-Olu made the plea at the presentation of the party flag to all the chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming Local Government Elections on July 24, 2021.

According to him: “Government will continue to do its best to manage the situation but citizens must play their own part by adhering strictly to the protocol.

“We are monitoring the positivity rate; we are doing two things, we don’t want to unnecessary scare people and at the same time, ensure that we are very proactive.

“On a daily basis, we are checking the rate of positivity and we are managing it. But that having been said, everybody is expected to act responsibly, to protect themselves and their families. And that is why as a responsible government, we tell our people the truth and being transparent.

“Where we are now; We are communicating efficiently to our citizens, please where you do not need to gather, please don’t gather. Where you cannot avoid unnecessary non-COVID-19 compliance don’t go there.

“If you want to go out please wear your face mask, please adhere strictly to protocol.

“We are doing everything to ensure that we flatten the curve.

“We have open isolation centres and Federal Government has assured us that by ending of August, we are going to get another batch of vaccine and we will start rolling it out the vaccination exercise again.”

