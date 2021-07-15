COVID-19 Pandemic: Ogun debunks case of Delta variant

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has said that there is no confirmed case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 within the length and breadth of its domain.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while reacting to news in some quarters where her earlier call for strict adherence to public health guidelines and report of 15 new cases in the isolation center was mistaken for the new strain of the dreaded disease.

Coker said, “although some states have recorded the new variant, this is not the case in Ogun State to date”.

She said, “the need to adhere to all the non-pharmacological guidelines of wearing face mask properly, washing hands frequently, use of hand sanitizer, maintaining physical distance and refraining from unnecessary social gatherings given the high transmission rate of the Delta variant is important at this period”.

Her words, “Ogun State has not recorded any case of the Delta Variant of COVID-19. The press release I issued was aimed at calling for strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines considering the increase in the cases we are experiencing nationwide at the moment”.

” The first phase of the vaccination campaign has been concluded. However, the second phase is about to commence and we urge all those yet to be vaccinated to present themselves at the nearest vaccination center for their first and second dose. It is well established that the vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us and loved ones,” Coker pointed.

The Commissioner assured that the Ogun State Ministry of Health is monitoring the trend and will not fail to give regular updates from time to time.

