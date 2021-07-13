By Onozure Dania – Lagos

Three men, Ismailia Amodu, Ibrahim Mohammed and Amodu Mohammed, who allegedly killed a man, were Tuesday remanded in prison custody by a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere.

The defendants whose residential addresses were not given are facing a count charge of murder, preferred against them, by the Lagos State Government.

The State’s prosecuting counsel Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the trio, committed the offence sometime in January 2019.

She said that the incident took place at about 7 am, at Tin Can Island Port, in Apapa area of Lagos.

ALSO READ: Rep member withdraws controversial bill seeking to jail protesters

The prosecutor said that the defendants unlawfully killed one Yusuf Ibrahim, by beating him to death.

Okeowo said that the offence committed is punishable under Section 223, of the criminal law, of Lagos State 2015.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charge against them, but their plea was not taken.

However, Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, remanded them in prison custody, pending the outcome of the trial.

She adjourned the case to November 4, 2021, for commencement of trial.

Vanguard News Nigeria