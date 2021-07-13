President Muhammadu Buhari

By Henry Umoru

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, informing them of plans to host the 109 Senators to a dinner Tuesday night.

The scheduled meeting between members of the upper chamber and President Buhari was conveyed in a letter received from the State House and read during plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.



The Senate on April 27, 2021, reached a resolution for the leadership of the upper chamber to schedule a meeting with the President to enable all 109 Senators to meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.



The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting between the President and members of the upper chamber reads, “I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, 13th July, 2021, at 8pm 20:00 hrs.

“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

The President of the Senate asked the Senators to gather in front of the Senate wing at 7pm to leave at 7.3pm.

He thereafter asked the leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North to arrange for vehicles that will convey them.

Vanguard News Nigeria