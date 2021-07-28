By Henry Ojelu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, are among top dignitaries that will speak on Thursday at the African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA’s seminar in commemoration of this year’s Day of the African Women.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Achieving equal representation for women: Panacea for inequality, indignity, insecurity and underdevelopment’.

Other dignitaries expected at the event includes wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo; former Director-General of World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Others are African Union Chairperson, President Antonne Tshisekidi of DRC; First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda; Speakers of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; first ladies of 12 states, among others.

A statement by AWLA President, Mandy Asagba noted that the three days event will run from Thursday till Saturday and will seek to provide solutions to issues affecting African Women.

Vanguard News Nigeria