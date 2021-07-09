Breaking: Osubi airport resumes flight operations

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Osubi airport, near Warri, resumed commercial flight operations over one year after the place was airport down.

The Airport Manager, Mr. Winston Egwuatu said the three commercial airlines operating in the airport at the moment fly Lagos, Abuja, adding that more busy routes would soon be added.

Continuing, he said the airlines are Air Peace, Aero, and Arik, adding that more airlines were already considering adding Osubi to their routes.

Air Peace touched down at the tarmac at about 845 am yesterday before a cheering crowd of traditional rulers, staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and others.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori at a brief ceremony at the Airport over the flight resumption, said reopening of the airport over one year after its shutdown was a milestone for the state.

He said the state and Okpe local government lost so much revenue when the place was out of operation, adding that the resumption would bring about robust gains for the state and the local government.

” Unfortunately, following a controversy involving aviation service providers and management of the Airport, it was closed in February 2020. We are here gathered to witness the reopening of the Osubi Airport by the Federal Government. To me, this is a milestone for the State and Okpe Local Government Area in particular. “, he said.

” In 2015, the number of passengers movements into the Airport, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) Aviation Sector Reports, was 187,630( one hundred and eighty-seven thousand, six hundred and thirty). I believe this figure would be more as at the date the Airport was shut down. “, he said.

His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, and His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom were also ground to witness the reopening.

