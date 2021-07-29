By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Kaduna State, Dr Danladi Gyet Maude has been released after spending 2 days in the kidnapper’s den.

Anthony Maude, a brother to the first-class chief in Kaduna state, told journalists on the phone that the monarch was released in the evening on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old Dr Gyet Maude was abducted last Monday while on his farm in the neighbouring Gitata community of Nasarawa State.

Also Read: BREAKING: Benin Republic strikes Sunday Igboho with fresh charges

Although his abductors later demanded a N100 million ransom before he would be released, Anthony Maude did not give details on whether the ransom was paid or not.

It was also not disclosed whether he was rescued by security agencies.

The authorities are yet to react to the development.

This, in recent times, was the second high profile abduction involving traditional rulers of Kaduna State extraction.

Earlier, the Chief of Kajuru in the state was abducted at gunpoint in his palace but was released with an apology from the hoodlums.

Some of his family members and the Kajuru palace aides are still in captivity.

Details shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria