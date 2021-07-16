Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform, has announced that it will donate to the Friends of Nigerian Basketball Foundation (FONB), a non-profit corporation with a mission to amplify and support the global sport of basketball at all levels of engagement and competition.

Additionally, Paxful’s Co-Founders Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback will give a personal donation to the FONB. The donation will directly support the D’Tigers, the Nigeria men’s national basketball team during their Olympic run in Tokyo, Japan later this month.

Paxful will be donating on behalf of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organization devoted to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—all powered by cryptocurrencies.

The Nigeria men’s national basketball team is led by Head Coach Mike Brown, associate head coach for the Golden State Warriors. The D’Tigers are currently ranked 1st in Africa and 22nd in the world by the FIBA World Ranking and they are showing great promise during the Las Vegas, Nevada exhibition games this week—beating both the men’s national teams for the United States and Argentina.

Nigeria will tip-off its Olympic schedule against Australia on July 25 to open play in Group B of the preliminary round, followed by games against Germany on July 27 and Italy on July 30.

Vanguard News Nigeria