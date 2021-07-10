The Federal Government on Saturday commiserated the Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa over the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected terrorists attacked the community on Monday, killed many villagers, and destroyed property.

NAN also reports that the Federal Government had dispatched a delegation led by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to sympathise with the community over the insurgents’ attack.

Mustapha said the visit was in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to sympathise with the community.

“We are here in Dabna town in Dugwaba District under the directives of President Buhari to commiserate the community over the recent sad attack on its innocent and peace-loving people.

“The devastating and very sad attack unleashed on peace-loving and farming community of Dabna is disheartening.

“The government will not relent in providing security to protect lives and property of its citizens,” he said.

He said the Federal Government would not relent in tackling security challenges across the country, and stressed the need for collective effort to defeat enemies of peace and stability.

The SGF said the report indicated that 19 people lost their lives during the attack, and assured the victims that the Federal Government is with them in their moment of sadness.

In a remark, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), said the Commission had provided three trucks of relief materials comprising food and non-food items for distribution to the affected persons.

“What happened in Dabna community is something that no one wished it to happen anywhere,” he said and urged them to be calm.

Also speaking, Mr Simon Yakubu, District Head of Dugwaba, thanked President Buhari for the quick response and for sending a delegation to identify with them.

Yakubu said the community was prone to insurgents’ attacks due to its proximity to the Sambisa Forest.

He, therefore, urged the government to establish a military base and upgrade the police outpost in the area to protect them from future attacks.

“The government should also support members of the vigilante and hunters to enhance security in the area,” he said.

NAN reports that the SGF was accompanied in the visit by top government and security officials, members of the NEDC, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and community leaders among others.

