The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, yesterday, awarded a N1 billion infrastructure grant to the University of Benin, UNIBEN, as part of its 2021 Tertiary Education Grants Scheme.

This was revealed at the grant presentation by the management of ASR Africa to the Vice-Chancellor and council members of the university in Benin.

With this grant award, University of Benin becomes the fifth Nigerian university to receive a grant award of N1 billion from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme drawn from its yearly $100 million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Previous 2021 grant awardees included the University of Maiduguri; University of Ilorin; University of Ibadan and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Speaking during the presentation, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, commended the university’s administration for its commitment to ensuring the highest standards in tertiary education at the University of Benin.

He added that University of Benin was selected for the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant using a variety of metrics, including ranking, student population, gender inclusivity, among other criteria.

In her reaction, the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, thanked ASR Africa and its chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the grant, noting that it would enable the institution meet pressing development needs which will positively impact the quality of education being delivery at the university.

She said the school was looking to develop a University of Benin/ASR Africa ICT Centre with the grant.

“The projects we have selected will have impact on our student not just for now but even for posterity,” Prof. Salami added.

