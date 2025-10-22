How AI can transform engineering education in Africa

File image

By Juliet Umeh

Can Artificial Intelligence, AI, play a transformative role in addressing the long-standing gaps in engineering education across Nigeria and Africa? This question is gaining momentum as researchers and education experts explore how AI can bridge the persistent divide between theory and practical application in engineering training across the continent.

For decades, engineering education in Africa has faced challenges such as outdated curricula, inadequate laboratories, and weak collaboration between universities and industry. These gaps have not only hindered innovation but also limited the capacity to produce engineers equipped for the demands of the modern digital economy. With the rise of AI, however, a new opportunity has emerged to make engineering education more adaptive, inclusive, and industry-relevant.

A Nigerian researcher based in the United States, Edward Isoghie, has said that Artificial Intelligence can play a transformative role in addressing these challenges and building a globally competitive engineering workforce.

Isoghie, who is currently conducting research in the U.S., focuses on human-centered AI, an approach that enhances human creativity and problem-solving rather than replacing it. He explained that AI can help address major problems facing engineering education — from outdated course content to limited access to laboratories and the disconnect between academia and industry.

Isoghie said: “AI should not replace human intelligence; it should enhance it. “When thoughtfully designed, AI can make learning more adaptive, accessible, and meaningful, especially in engineering education where problem-solving and creativity are key.”

A First-Class graduate of the University of Ibadan, Isoghie has received international recognition for his contributions to engineering education and innovation. In June, he won the Outstanding Paper Award in Industrial Engineering from the American Society for Engineering Education, ASEE, during its annual conference in Montreal, Canada.

His paper, titled: “The Use of Generative AI for Rapid Development of Transcripts for Human-Centered Design,” explored how generative AI can accelerate the creation of learning scenarios that encourage critical thinking, creativity, and real-world problem-solving among engineering students.

He said: “Generative AI allows us to simulate real engineering challenges in the classroom. Students can engage with virtual systems that mirror actual industrial processes, giving them the confidence to handle complex problems even before they step into the field.”

In addition to the ASEE award, Isoghie also received a National Science Foundation, NSF, Travel Grant Award from ASEE’s Manufacturing Division for his contributions to resilient manufacturing workforce development. He noted that his research aligns with global priorities focused on advanced manufacturing, AI integration, and workforce development.

However, he emphasized that the impact could be even greater in developing economies like Nigeria.

“Africa stands to benefit immensely if we adopt AI as an educational tool,” Isoghie said. “AI can help us overcome infrastructure gaps — from virtual laboratories that substitute physical labs to intelligent tutoring systems that personalize learning for each student.”

Isoghie believes that such innovations can democratize access to quality education, allowing Nigerian and African universities to offer globally competitive and context-relevant training.

“By integrating intelligent systems into our classrooms,” he added, “we can empower a new generation of engineers capable of solving local problems while competing globally. The future of engineering education is not about more hardware; it’s about smarter learning powered by AI.

AI is not just a tool for automation. It’s a bridge connecting ideas, people, and possibilities. If we use it wisely, we can turn our educational challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.”