Aspira Nigeria Ltd maker of Viva Plus detergent, a Personal Care & Hygiene product – indigenous manufacturing firm in Kano state recently announced its willingness to support Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards 2021.

This is in line with the corporate objectives of Aspira to give back to the society which is one of the major aims of their corporate responsibility programme.

Maher Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer of Aspira Nigeria Limited said, “Aspira Nigeria Limited is elated to be part of Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards. Having done business in Nigeria for years, Aspira Nigeria is strongly committed to the growth of the economy especially the fashion ecosystem.”

The Lee Group of Companies are poised to ensure that the participants coming to Mykmary Fashion show and Awards benefit in terms of capacity building and networking. They strongly believe in quality and standard and that is why they have decided to support.

Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards is powered by Mykmary Fashion House. A contemporary fashion brand that is aimed to bridge the gap between Nigerian fashion brands and the international market.

Mykmary fashion show & awards attract several visitors from within and outside Lagos including investors, sales agents, manufacturers, business representatives, potential customers and those seeking joint-venture partnerships in the fashion industry.

Some of the objectives of the fashion show are to stablish business linkages with Nigeria fashion brands, Survey market awareness, Find Potential Investors, Launching of latest products and services, Gather information and content on new trends and dynamics.

Showcase products and services in Nigeria fashion sector and others.

Aspira Nigeria Ltd., part of Lee Group of Companies, is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of Hygiene/Personal care & Laundry care products in Nigeria.

With operations in Nigeria span over a decade with an enduring commitment to the daily lives of consumers. Aspira commenced its operations in Nigeria in 2009, and have started local production of various brands of soaps & detergents. Aspira Nigeria has its manufacturing plant & HQ based in Kano, Nigeria

Event Details for Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards 2021

Venue: Bespoke Event Centre, 4th roundabout, Chisco Bus stop, Lekki, Lagos.

Date: 28th August, 2021, 5PM

Registration: www.mykmary.com