Architects' Council renders account, scores self high

From left—Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Sir Oladipupo Ajayi, President, Architects’ Registration of Nigeria, ARCON, and others during the foundation laying ceremony of ARCON House in Abuja.

By Kingsley Adegboye

Architects’ Registration Council of Nigeria, ARCON, has rendered account of its stewardship in the last three years of its tenure, saying it broke new grounds and attained enviable heights for architecture in Nigeria and beyond.

The council, led by Sir Oladipupo Ajayi, whose tenure spanned between June 2018 and June 2021, recorded landmark achievements in architects’ welfare, education, practice, licensure, infrastructure and in expanding the fold of architecture in Nigeria.

At the valedictory ceremony held in honour of the council members, Ajayi revealed that under his leadership, the council was in talks with the First Bank of Nigeria Plc to empower Nigerian architects with soft loans through a cooperative society.

Ajayi, who may seek re-election to head the family of architects in Nigeria, managed the affairs with Shamsuna Ahmed, Vice President; Celestine Eze, Treasurer, and Umar Murnai, Registrar.

READ ALSO: A tribute to Architect Akintola Osho by Tunde Ayeni

Though the council has been disbanded, the management of ARCON will continue to pilot the affairs of ARCON until a new council is inaugurated by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola (SAN).

Ajayi, who appreciated council members and staff members particularly, said a total of 694 architects were registered within the last three years and that figure represented 57 per cent, which raised the number of registered architects to 4,926.

He further noted that 91 technologists were inducted during his tenure.

The Registrar, Umar Murnai, said that out of 134 technologists inducted, 91 were inducted during the last administration, representing 68 per cent.

He added that both ARCON and National Universities Commission NUC, have successfully reviewed the benchmark for the study of architecture in Nigerian universities, now having almost 26 programmes for the proposed Faculty of Architecture.

“This is to accommodate the proposed unbundling of NUC approved Faculty of Architecture by ARCON to include Departments of Architecture, Landscape Design, Urban Design, Interior Design, Marine Architects, Architectural Engineering, Digital Architects, Management/Entrepreneurship Architects, Aeronautical Architects, Transportation Architects, Housing, Architectural Technologists, Technicians among others.”

Murnai also said that ARCON will soon establish zonal offices at federal secretariats, as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has allocated offices in the six geopolitical zones for ease of operations.

He added that preparations were on for full take off of the offices.

According to him, the ministry had allocated the Kuje Vocational Centre in Kuje and buildings at Ijora for Continuous Professional Development, CPD, and training of members of the architectural family, saying that the process of handing over to ARCON was being concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria