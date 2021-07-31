Mr Gboyega Famodun, the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun, on Friday, said the party would be adopting a consensus system at the party ward congress on Saturday.

Famodun made this known at the “Osun APC Congress Committee Stakeholders’ Meeting on Ward Congress” at the Government House in Osogbo.

The party caretaker chairman, who was welcoming the party national congress committee members, said security arrangements have also been made to ensure committee members’ safety and security throughout the congress.

In his remarks, Mr Gbenga Elegbeleye, speaking in the same vein, said that his team has received a list of members of the congress committee set up by the party in the state that they will be working with.

ALSO READ: At last, Senate steals INEC’s independence

Elegbeleye, however, debunked reports that he had been kidnapped in the state because of the congress, saying he and his team just got into the state and that he is safe and sound.

“The principle of consensus would apply for the congress. according to the party, and we will be very transparent in our job,” he said.

The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in his remarks, said consensus was adopted by the state for the congress in order to avoid rancour.

Oyetola explained that congress was a way of electing officers of the party and should not be a problem.

He, therefore, appealed to those who would be taking part in the congress to ensure a rancour-free exercise, rather than turning it into a battle.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria