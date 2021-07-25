.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) on Sunday released the results of the 2021 Local Government elections for the Chairmanship position for all the 20 local government areas in the State, with the All Progressives Congress (APC), winning all.

Announcing the results at the OGSIEC headquarters in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the Commission, Babatunde Osibodu said eight political parties participated fully in the elections.

He announced that All Progressives Congress won overwhelmingly in all the local governments.

He said the results for Councillorship are still been collated, promising to make it public as soon as they were ready.

According to Osibodu, Odulate Olashile of the All Progressives Congress emerged winner for Sagamu Local Government after garnering 20, 935 valid votes, for Ijebu- East, Mr Adewale Saliu Adedayo, also of APC, has 9,960 votes.

For Ijebu North, APC’s Odusanya Omobolaji came has 25, 701 votes cast,

In Ijebu North East, Folusho Badejo, clinched 8,368 votes while Odunsi Adedapo of the APC garnered 9,475 votes

Other results declared included Obafemi/ Owode, Ogunsola Lanrewaju Adesina scored 19,834 votes, Abeokuta North Adebayo Ayorinde 21,577 votes, Ikenne, Olusegun Ogunleye with 8,238.

Imrko/Afon local government, Fadipe Yaya Akande with 12,171 votes, Ipokia local government, Agbetokun Wasiu Olawale with 22,607 votes, Odogbolu Ladejobi Shuaib Adebayo with 14,985 votes, Ogun Waterside LG, Mudashiru Adekunle 10,862 votes, Ewekoro, Sikiru Adesina having 14,302 votes, Ijebu-Ode LG, Emiloga Gazal has 6,178 votes, Yewa North, Ogunyomi Oluwole has 16,307 votes, Yewa South, Salami Lateef Adebayo having 12,377 votes, Ifo, Moji Delana Tawa having 23, 836 votes.

Ado-Odo/Ota local government, Musa Sheriff Adewale has 73,727 votes, Abeokuta South local government polled 25,611 votes while Adeyemi Waliat Afolashade garnered 12, 466 votes.

Osibodu disclosed that the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship elections in the 20 local government areas in the state was 396, 641.

He said, “I want to say that APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state, ” he said.

He said that the results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would be released as soon as they were ready.

The OGSIEC chairman expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the people during the elections, saying that the peaceful conduct made the election a huge success.

He also appreciated the law enforcement agencies for the role played in the success of the elections, adding that those who won should be magnanimous in victory.