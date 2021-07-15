GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY – MARCH 3: David Alaba of Bayern Munchen during the German DFB Pokal match between Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen at the Veltins Arena on March 3, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti is glad to have reunited with David Alaba at Real Madrid and has backed the “complete player” to thrive in whatever position he is used in.

Alaba’s free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu was confirmed in May after bringing an end to his 13-year association with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old, who featured four times for Austria at Euro 2020, has built a reputation for his versatility with an ability to play centre-back, left-back or in midfield.

Ancelotti knows all about Alaba’s adaptability, having previously worked together for one full season at Bayern, and is looking forward to getting the most out of the 10-time Bundesliga champion.

“Alaba is a complete player, with a lot of quality and tactically intelligent in defence,” the coach told Real Madrid TV.

“I put him at center-back in my last games at Bayern Munich, but sometimes he plays in midfield for Austria and can also play on the left.

“He is a complete player who is going to do very well this season.”

Alaba will also bring experience to the Madrid squad, having racked up 448 appearances for Bayern and won 27 trophies during his time in Bavaria.

He is expected to plug the void left by long-serving center-back Sergio Ramos, who ​last week completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Marcelo has succeeded Ramos as captain and returned to pre-season training last week along with some other familiar faces.

Fotmob

