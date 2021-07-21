



The member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has felicitated with the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Adefisoye sent his birthday wishes to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Oluyemi Fasipe on Wednesday.

“I find it a privilege to celebrate the faithfulness of God in the life of my leader, father, and unique role model. We are learning from you and we will definitely hold on to your legacies of rare courage, robust development, and exemplary leadership”.

Adefisoye also thanked Governor Akeredolu on behalf of the good people of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, for his demonstrated courage that has brought Ondo State to national consciousness. He further appreciated the governor for his gut that has manifested in fearlessly speaking on behalf of the entire Southwest region.

“I also feel very proud to celebrate your birthday today on account of your demonstrated commitment to the comprehensive development of Ondo State as well as the priority attention given to the welfare and security of all residents of the Sunshine State”.

The federal lawmaker equally glorified the name of God for the ‘back to back’ celebrations in the first family of Ondo State as the governor’s wife, Arabinrin Betty -Anyanwu Akeredolu also attained a new age a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Hon. Adefisoye solemnly prayed that Almighty God shall imbue Governor Rotimi Akeredolu with the grace of long life in unfailing health, sound mind, and selfless service to the good people of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.