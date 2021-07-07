By Dirisu Yakubu

Political activist and founder, Network for the Defense of Democracy and Good Governance, NDDGG, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich has commended the 9th Senate for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, after unsuccessful attempts in the past.

Jackrich who gave the commendation during a grand reception held in his honor by the people of Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, however, called on the Senate to reconsider an upward review of the three equity participation to host communities.

On the way out of agitations by some interest groups in the oil-producing areas, the activist counseled the federal government to adopt dialogue as a dispute resolutions mechanism, adding that dialogue remains the best tool of engagement at all times.

He further advised citizens who feel aggrieved to explore peaceful means of pressing home their demands instead of resorting to violence even as he described the violence as a bearer of no good.

Jackrich who is also the leader of Kengema Unity Forum while urging Rivers people to consciously participate in electoral processes called on them to look beyond party lines in deciding who leads the state in 2023. He urged them to resist any attempt by anyone no matter how highly placed to impose a leader on them.

On his part, Gift Worlu who spoke on behalf of the Ogbogoro community commended Sobomabo Jackrich for extending his benevolent gestures to the community by singlehandedly renovating the palace hall of the paramount ruler of the community, His Royal Highness, Wosa-Elinwo Nsirim Webilor.

Also speaking, the political leader of Ogbogoro ward six, Professor Lawson Ihwgiwe applauded the NDDGG boss for pulling a feat other well-wealthy indigenes of the community were yet to match. The highlight of the event was the commissioning of the Palace Hall by Ambassador Jackrich.

