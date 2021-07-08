By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the South Alhaji Musa Saidu, has hailed the Hon Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva for his effort in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, by the National Assembly.

Alhaji Saidu, said those condemning the passage should realise that it took almost two decades for the bill to be passed by the National Assembly, adding that they should commend the role of Sylva in the passage while they can still lobby the National Assembly for more.

Continuing, he enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill into law, describing it as a bill that will promote national peace.

Alhaji Saidu who was also an aide to the late Harold Dappa Biriye , a political leader in the Niger Delta region, said he had been championing the common good of the Niger Delta region from his early days as a youth in the region.

“Those condemning the good work of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, should know that this PIB must start from somewhere.We know it is not enough but the achievement so far brought about by Chief Sylva should be commended.”, he said.

“There is so much suffering in the Niger Delta region. Chief Sylva has tried as a Minister and the National Assembly too has tried. Those condemning should know that there are different interest. For Chief Sylva to put in all effort for this bill to be passed ,he should be commended.”, he added

“The Minister is my friend, I was aware of his effort. Niger Deltans should thank him even if this is not enough. But they should know it is a process.”, he stressed.

“This bill has been in the National Assembly for almost two decades until this passage.”, he said.

“Chief Sylva came as a Minister and he is doing something. Those criticizing when they were in position they did not do anything. The Minister has brought development to the region. One thing you can’t take from Chief Sylva , is humility. He is a brilliant man.”, he added

“Now communities will smile. We as Arewa in the South, we are very happy because this will consolidate peace in the region.Some.of those complaining are the same people who got contracts from the NDDC and abandoned the projects. They will keep complaining yet they will not make impact when given the opportunity.”, he said.

“This PIB is a credit to Sylva. He has been advancing good policies since he became Minister. I am also urging him to bring more projects to the region.”, he said.

“The PIB is a good thing for the country because when the Niger Delta is at peace the entire country enjoys it.”, he said

Alhaji Saidu further enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the PIB into law.

He also called on the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio to publish the findings of the forensic audit in the states where it has been completed, stressing that the region will be shocked at the names behind abandoned projects in the region.

“Akpabio should publish this his forensic audit. He said he was through with Rivers and Delta . He should publish so that we can know the criminals. All my years I have been in the Niger Delta working for the good of the region. I was an aide to late Chief Harold Dappa Biriye.”, he said.

” I know most of those behind abandoned projects in the region. Some are the ones shouting against this PIB passage today. They have never added value to the region when given the opportunity. Let us commend Sylva for this while we ask for more. It is a process “, he said.