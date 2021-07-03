Three men on Wednesday appeared in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, FCT, for allegedly damaging a bus belonging to a transporter.

The police charged defendants, Okechukwu Alaribe, 38, Whyworry Peter, 27, and Nnoso Iwakor, 25, with criminal conspiracy, force and assault and mischief.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Elochukwu Izundu, reported the matter at Area Commander’s office Gwagwalada, Abuja, on May 3.

Yakubu said that the complainant was on his way to Onitsha and his vehicle developed a mechanical fault and broke down in front of the University of Abuja.

He said that while the complainant was making arrangement for another vehicle the defendants conspired among themselves and beat him.

He said that they caused damage of N863,000 to his vehicle, a Mercedes Benz Macapolo bus with Reg. no AVK 597 F.

ALSO READ: Reps bill threatens 5-year jail term for ‘unlawful protesters’

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 265 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Isaac Adakole, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail in the most liberal terms, assuring that they would not jump bail.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present a verifiable means of identification.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 3, for a hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria