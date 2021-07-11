By Dahiru Samaila Mafara

Like or hate him, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has redefined the country’s political landscape with his stand on internal democracy in political parties as demonstrated in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Marafa, who was then representing the Zamfara Central Senatorial District, at the Senate, stood his ground to ensure strict compliance with the electoral laws and the constitution of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) during primaries.

As a rare, grassroots and likable politician, he fought from lower to the apex court to ensure the rule of law prevails when the powers that be in both Zamfara State and at the national headquarters of the party embarked on journey of shenanigans to foist their cronies on the state.

Rather than to conduct primaries and allow party chieftains elect those who will fly their tickets, they used all at their arsenals, handpicked their cronies and foisted them on the party, without conducting primaries.

Like a house of cards, their candidates were all thrown out when the Supreme Court upheld truth against falsehood and light against darkness. The judgement, rekindled hope on the country’s judiciary, sent shivers to the marrow of state governors, who see themselves as gods and revitalize our democracy.

This is why I refused to ignore the ghost and hired thugs, his co-beggars and agents of distraction that claimed to be APC members in disguise, for the simple fact that their rantings have no any element of truth.

For bread and butter, during a sponsored press conference in Abuja, recently, the faceless, self-acclaimed APC members blindly and ignorantly intruded into a matter that they know nothing about and made unfounded allegations against Senator Marafa.

Since the coming together of Senator Marafa’s faction and the camp of the former governor of the state, Abdul’aziz Yari, in February, this year, following a reconciliation facilitated by Yobe State Governor/ Chairman of APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, a fresh air of hope is permeating the atmosphere of the APC in Zamfara State.

The factions, cracks and crises that enveloped APC in Zamfara State, had disappeared, a new lease of life was birthed by the reconciliation and the party was getting set for the 2023 politicking before the defection of the state governor, Bello Matawalle.

From all angles, the failure of the national leadership of the party to carry along all sides, during Matawalle’s defection, has reignited a fresh crisis in the state chapter. If not addressed, the crisis is capable of snowballing into a national challenge and erode the successes being recorded by the national caretaker committee.

Even a political novice knows that it was the battle against 2023 fever that drove Matawalle to APC and nothing more. With or without Matawalle, APC will win Zamfara in 2023. However, in PDP, Matawalle cannot win, hence his race to the APC.

With Allah by his side and cult-like followers, cutting across the nooks and crannies of the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, it would be too dangerous for anyone to think that he can push Senator Marafa aside come 2023.

Dahiru Samaila Mafara, is an APC chieftain in Zamfara State

Vanguard News Nigeria