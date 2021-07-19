2023: Ortom hosts Wike, Secondus in Makurdi to reposition PDP

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Monday hosted a meeting in Makurdi which had in attendance his Rivers state counterpart, Gov Nyesom Wike, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

The meeting which lasted close to two hours was held behind closed doors at the Presidential Lodge of Benue State Government.

Briefing newsmen, Governor Ortom said the meeting of the trio was part of the building process of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to reposition the party for future elections.

The Governor said, “It is a family meeting. We are here to strategize and reason together and see how we can make our party more vibrant because the entire country is waiting for the PDP to take over the mantle of leadership in 2023.

“So we have to plan; we have been holding these meetings all over the country. We have been meeting in parts of the country and on the 27th we will also meet in Bauchi.

“It is all in a bid to strategize and give confidence to the Nigerian people who are calling on us to put our house in order so that they would join us to win elections. That is why we are here.”

Vanguard News Nigeria