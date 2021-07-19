



The Publicity Secretary of the apex socio cultural organisation of the ijaw nation, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) world wide, Oyakemeagbegha Ezonebi, has said the Ijaws will not succumb to the blackmail by some individuals that the Ijaws are playing ethnic politics in Delta.

Ezonebi, stated this in Warri shortly after the elders and concerned Ijaws for 2023 Delta Governorship Agenda ( 2023 DIGA), led by a foremost Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Alaowei Broderick Bozimor, paid a consultative visit to former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and the people of Istekiri.

READ ALSO:Results transmission: We’re not against INEC — REPS

The INC spokesman told newsmen that despite the distractions, the Ijaws were on course, focused and more determined to pursue their agenda of producing an Ijaw Governor to succeed Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He argued that when Chief James Ibori became Governor in 1999, it became imperative to reach a gentleman’s agreement that would ensure justice, fairness and equity, not only for the senatorial districts, but also to accommodate the diverse tribes given the heterogeneous nature of the state, adding that though the agreement was not written, the Ijaws faithfully abided by it.

Ezonebi further explained that the first circle of the gentleman’s arrangement would be complete at the end of Governor Okowa’s tenure and the second round should start from the Delta South, specifically with the Ijaws because since 1999 till date the Ijaws had yet to produce the state Governor inspire of the sacrifices they made to ensure the emergence of the previous Gorvernors and the incumbent Governor and the role the Ijaws had played in ensuring lasting peace in the state.

The INC image maker used the opportunity to thank former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and the people of Istekiri for the warm reception accorded Ijaw people during a recent consultative visit to them in Warri.