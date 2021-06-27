…Says Maiduguri peaceful than ever before

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has liberated the entire state as there is no single local government headquarters in Borno that is now under lock and key, Special Adviser to the Governor on House of Assembly Matters, Adamu Haruna Teli has said.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Kaduna, Haruna Telu said the Governor had sacrificed his life to ensure that the state was liberated ,and not not relented in ensuring development and providing infrastructure across the state

He said ” prior to the coming of Governor Babagana Zulum about 3 or 4 local government areas in the state were not fully secured from the insurgents. However, with the coming of the Governor, all the headquarters of the 27 local government areas of the state are occupied, there is no council that is under lock and key.”

‘This wouldnt have been possible without the pragmatic approach of the governor who sacrifice his life …’Of course without the support of the Federal Government and the security agencies this wouldn’t have been possible. Also the civilian Joint Task Force as well the ordinary people are in the vanguard of joining these forces to bring peace.”

” Maiduguri the state capital is enjoying peace, before the coming of Zulum hardly a day passed would someone not hear the sounds of gun shots ,bombs in and around the capital. All these challenges have become a thing of the past, we are not saying we have achieved total peace but the governor has magnanimously reduced the crisis “

‘In terms of percentage we have attained 60 to 70 percent. We are making progress but our opposition are fueling the crisis and make it as if the state is boiling every day, he said.

He described the relationship between the governor and the lawmakers as cordial, saying ‘to tell you that it is cordial, I have a seat at the hallowed chamber. I think, there is no any Special Adviser that is enjoying this gesture in the country. “

Teli therefore, called on the people of Borno State to rally round the Governor and continue to support him in the great task of developing the state.

