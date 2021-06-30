



Dear Bunmi,

Can you, please, tell me when a woman should first have sex with a new partner? In a recent discussion with my friends on the topic, all of them except me waited at least a week before sex. I’ve always had sex on the first night with a man if I like him. Now I feel a bit cheap for doing this.

Tola, by e-mail.



Dear Tola,

Sex with someone on a first date can be risky and exciting, but it is more likely to be unprotected so you could put yourself at risk of a sexually transmitted disease or even pregnancy. Researchers say it is better to wait as women can use this courtship time to check out whether they’ve found a good man to sleep with, or a one-night disappointment. I’d encourage you to make your lovers work a little harder before pay day!