Nigerian newspapers review: Allocations can’t guarantee prosperity for states – Oyedele

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, who said federal allocations alone cannot guarantee prosperity for states, urging them to develop sustainable sources of revenue and drive economic growth.

Another headline features hoodlums shooting at Governor Ademola Adeleke’s convoy in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Vanguard also reports that former staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, converged on Lagos to launch a book detailing their experiences while they worked with the media outfit, as they plan to establish the Sam Amuka Media Library.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that President Bola Tinubu ordered security overhaul amid concerns over policing and gun violence.

The Punch’s lead headline states that no fewer than 146 candidates currently in the race for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections could collectively spend up to N571 billion under the campaign expenditure limits prescribed by the Electoral Act 2026.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, explaining how N15.8 trillion gained from fuel subsidy removal was utilised.

Vanguard News