





The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has described the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, as an accomplished administrator.

Lending his voice to the congratulatory birthday messages that have continued to pour in for Bello who clocks 60 today, Ogunsan who hailed Bello, said the public office holder has exhibited enviable leadership qualities deserving an adoration.

“It was John Quincy Adams who said: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

“When one sees an accomplished administrator in the person of Mr Tunji Bello, one begins to attempt to endlessly dissect his many traits and attributes in his 60 years of being a blessing to the world.

“He is a different personality to different people — say, an environmentalist, political scientist, accomplished journalist, a lawyer — but to me, he is an accomplished administrator with a difference.

“Having had a successful career in journalism, he began his political career, serving as Special Assistant to the late MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, Presidential election, and became a more frontline of pro-democracy in the country.

“Perhaps one must not miss saying that his administrative acumen is such an enviable one too good to wish away; little wonder why he has served in the Lagos State government since 2003, starting with the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, till date.

“As a distinguished alumnus of the University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, and other international institutions, I envy the fact that he is learned, productive, pragmatic, and a problem-solver.

“It is almost impossible to be close to oga Tunji and not be consumed by his act of diligence to tasks, ever-spirited statesmanship, and doggedness in administration. Needless to say that this is a man who has the interest of others at heart. He is selfless. Now that’s so rare to find in the sphere of public service.

“On this 60th birthday celebration, I extol a caring and charismatic leader who discharges his duties with a youthful spirit and creditably well too, while exhibiting fantastic leadership qualities.

“In the words of John C. Maxwell, “a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way”. Sir, permit me to say I am grateful and thankful for having you as a brother, leader, role model, and guardian.

“Having the privilege to be close to you, one would learn patience, humility, nobility, dutifulness, and appreciable workplace ethics. You are one man who won’t allow power and fame to get into his head while maintaining his self-confidence though.

“On this special day of yours, I pray God continues to guide you and expand you more in all facets of your life. Happy 60th birthday, sir,” he said.