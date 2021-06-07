Suspected herdsmen kill three in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

Gunmen suspected to the herdsmen on Sunday night killed no fewer than three persons at Amule Kanji village in the Imeko local government area of Ogun State.

The three victims were identified as Tunde Taiwo; John Taiwo and Femi Bara.

Vanguard gathered that the killers of the trio might be fleeing herdsmen who perpetrated heinous act at Igangan in Oyo State, in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims were reported to have been attacked while riding on a motorcycle on Sunday at about 11 pm while returning to Ologede village.

Confirming the incident, the Balogun of Imeko Isale, Chief Ganiu Akinyele said the killers’ herdsmen were part of those who attacked Igangan.

He explained that the neighbouring Igangan town is just a few kilometres away from Amule Kanji village in Ogun State where the attack was carried out.

The assailants were reported to have left an AK-47 rifle at the scene of the incident and went away with the victims’ motorcycle.

Akinleye further said that the remains of the three victims had been evacuated by the Police, saying that the killer herdsmen have relocated to Sagada village in Imeko.

The High Chief said: “You know there was a crisis in Igangan yesterday, those herdsmen who escaped to Imeko through our forest reserves killed three men on Sunday night”.

“The victims were riding on a motorcycle, coming from Ologede around 11 o’clock last (Sunday) night. They ran into these fleeing herdsmen, who killed them. They even took the victim’s new motorcycle away, leaving their old one behind”.

“We saw empty AK-47 cartridges at the scene on the incident. A formal report has been made at the police station in Imeko and the police have gone there to take the corpses”.

“This is getting too much. We can no longer sleep in our houses. The herdsmen are everywhere. Government should come to our rescue. The Amotekun operatives in Imeko are too few. We need help”.

“Those herdsmen who escaped after killing people in Igangan are now in Ogun State. They camp in a village called Sagada, under Oke Agbede in Ward 2″.

“There is a river, (Oyan) in-between that Sagada and Igangan. They are there as we speak. We have informed appropriate authorities, but no positive steps taken so far,” the community leader said.

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Command had no knowledge of the incident but promised to get back”.

