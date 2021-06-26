Former member of the defunct Nigeria Football Association, now NFF, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, popularly called Gabros has frowned at the continuous flouting of an Appeal Court ruling by the proprietor of Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club of Nnewi, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah over the ownership of the stadium which his club host their home matches.

Gabros is claiming that he is the rightful owner of the stadium and he has called on all concerned to stop addressing the facility as Ifeanyi Ubah stadium, henceforth.

Speaking to Sports Vanguard, the business mogul said, “sometime in 2015, Ubah desired to buy my football club, Gabros International Football Club and the stadium, but it was a mere desire which was never backed up with money, so he did not pay,” adding, “and of course, nobody owns what he did not pay for.”

Feeling let down by the Anambra Senator, Gabros said he was disappointed, “that Ubah who did not pay a dime for my stadium could go ahead attaching his name to the stadium.”

Tendering copies of the Abuja Appeal Court ruling to this writer, Gabros recalled that in 2015, Ubah had gone to an Abuja High Court, Apo Judicial Division and obtained an injunction which barred him from entering the property.

“It was the greatest surprise of my entire life. Even as a businessman of several years standing, I have never seen anything like that.” Gabros appealed the court’s decision and got a favourable ruling.

“I am shocked that five years after the Appeal court ruling and the judgment of the Ogidi division of Anambra State High Court, Ubah still parades himself as the owner of the stadium,” he lamented.

