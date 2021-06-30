By Ayo Onikoyi

Sexy Nollywood actress, Angel Christopher didn’t pass through any seminary or live in a convent. She’s just a simple worldly woman who perhaps has a little hang of the scriptures, or at least so it seems, as her view on sex and marriage has a little bit of religious undertone.

“ A lot of people don’t associate sex with God – they associate it with Satan and darkness, as if sex is not holy. The Bible is explicit when it comes to sex.

Sex is holy within marriage, and there is no prescribed style. Nowhere in the Bible does it say that the missionary position is the only sexual style.

Not discussing sex in a marriage is a bad thing. Women, wake up from your slumber, if he’s not doing the styles with you, he’s definitely doing it with someone else, gone are those days when they say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, now is the way to a man’s heart is how you respect and satisfy him in bed.. Men love sex” she said.

