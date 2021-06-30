Otunba Segun Runsewe

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on Wednesday, hailed the Communist Party of China, CPC, on the occasion of its 100 years.

Otunba Runsewe, in a statement, said both Nigeria and China have continued to enjoy a robust and profound bilateral relations since the formal declaration of this bilateral relationship in 1971.

The statement reads: “It is a great pleasure to commemorate with you on this remarkable occasion of the 100 years Celebration of Communist Party of China, CPC.

Nigeria and China have continued to enjoy a robust and profound bilateral relations since the formal declaration of this bilateral relationship in 1971, which has delivered tangible and solid results for a mutually beneficial and progressive experience for both countries.

This bilateral cooperation of over 50 years has registered remarkable impacts in various sectors of the respective national processes of both countries, such that the Nigeria-China partnership is considered as a model of cooperation across the world.

It is with great delight to note that in July 2021, the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be 100 years, since it was founded in July 1921. There is no gainsaying the fact that the Communist Party of China has been the decisive socio-political force in the development of modern China Republic, as well as being key to strategically positioning China as a notable global player in world economy, security and technological development.

“Since China’s historical phase of reform and opening up in December 1978, through revolution, reconstruction and reform, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has constantly and consistently led the Chinese people through the dynamic changes of the society per time and has managed to adequately address the fundamental issues of the country, thus forging pragmatic internal and foreign policy options for China and the world at large.

The country has achieved significant and remarkable results; the gains of which are far reaching, even being impactful to Nigeria through the course of our socio-political and economic engagements over the past 50 years.

“Significant of note are those engagements between Nigeria and the Chinese Community which impact directly on the core mandate of the National Council for Arts and Culture. Some of these aspects of the Nigeria China cultural relationship are the several cultural exchanges being implemented.

I wish to therefore use this medium to recognize the contributions of the entire Chinese Community in Nigeria, especially the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association for their various laudable and commendable interventions. Undoubtedly, countless Nigerians have been positively impacted and remain ever grateful to China.

“I wish to use this medium to assure you of the commitment of the National Council for Arts and Culture towards serving as a catalyst for escalating this bilateral relationship and consolidating on its gains in the Cultural Sector. We will continue to take advantage of the experience of the CPC both in state, party and administrative governance.

“We believe that Nigeria-China Cooperation can add vitality and value to our systems and processes, as we draw relevant lessons from the competence, efficiency, and discipline of CPC to achieve an all-inclusive national framework across all ethnic, religious, ideological and political lines in Nigeria, even as the Communist Party of China (CPC) similarly employs participation and national consensus as the strategic bedrock and operational instrument for pragmatic national governance.

“Finally, I once again wish to heartily felicitate with the Chinese Consulate in Nigeria, the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, the entire Chinese Community in Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China as you commemorate this all-important and historic milestone.

I assure you of the Council’s and indeed the Nation’s renewed commitment to the sustainability of China-Nigeria Bilateral Diplomatic and Cultural Relations for many more years to come.”