By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, Thursday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on restructuring, insisting that restructuring is the only way to save Nigeria.

Bode George, in a statement, urged the President to reconsider his position on restructuring saying: “History will be more kind to President Buhari should he choose to align with the popular clamour for a devolution of powers and a progressive restructuring of the Nigerian state.”

The statement read: “I write to our President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, as a former junior General on his recent statement about restructuring.

“My position here is without partisan or ethnic intimations. I bear no sectarian toga. My resolve is purely on the need to prevent the violent dissolution of the Nigerian entity.

“It will be wrong and even cynical for anyone to pretend that the present Nigerian structure is smooth and without flaws.

“On the contrary, the much skewed structures are provoking everywhere the glaring indices of terror and widening chaos.

“From Sokoto to Calabar, from Jigawa to Delta, from Borno to Rivers, the Nigerian state is sinking deeper into loose banditry and general uncertainties.

“Virtually everyone is vulnerable. There are no safe havens anymore. The present policing architecture is obviously unsuitable to modern threats and challenges.

“Policing can no longer be centralised. This is one of the cardinal points why restructuring of the Nigerian state is important.

“Power has to be loosened at the centre for the survival of this very fragile union. The states must be constitutionally empowered to determine their growth and development.

“We cannot all be held down by an overarching unitary system which stunts merit and halts individual progress and initiatives.

“Nigeria can only survive when the states can prosecute their individual vision, explore their God-given resources at their own pace without the intrusion of the central organ.

“The states are suffocated, stifled, hindered and cluttered by inimical constitutional constraints that are savaging to developmental enlightenment.

“We are a nation of nations whose innate diversities should be cultivated as our collective advantages.”

