Following the political unrest and of course the killings in Imo state, member representing Ahiazu/Ezinitte Federal Constituency, in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Emeka Martins (MHR), Thursday, sued for peace.

Disclosing this in a statement titled: ‘A CALL FOR PEACE IN IMO STATE’ obtained by Vanguard, Hon Emeka expressed his concern over the break of law in state, calling on Imolites, security agencies and well meaning Nigerians to join hands together and fight insecurity in the state.

His words: “I am deeply pained with the recent happenings in our dear Imo State, where the unthinkable is happening with innocent lives being decimated, business activities crumbling and properties worth billions in Naira destroyed with reckless abandon.

“It is not only regrettable that such unfortunate development ensued, but our inability to nip it in the bud, before it escalates beyond human control, which is attributable to the confusion in the body-politic that made it extremely difficult for individuals with genuine concern to step-in. Such situation always call for restraint in order not to be misquoted by our motley and overzealous politicians who are always in a haste to wrongly decorate every action including things as sacrosanct as human lives, with partisan coloration.

“However, as a bona-fide citizen of Imo State, who is not only in shock, but deeply worried, and in my capacity as a representative of the people whose lives are being cut short, I have no other choice than to speak up:

“There is no gainsaying that Imo as the only State we call our own that should be jealously guided with every love for the sake of Peace and unity, a State that used to be very peaceful as the Tourist center of attraction in the East of the Niger and beyond, is at present, not only wearing a pathetic and sorry outlook, but speedily losing that ambiance and atmospheric oxygen that is of the Peace and the hallmark of a Tourist nerve center.

“For It suffices to say that, mistakes (which is a natural phenomenon) may have been made, but, it is still painful and unacceptable to be witnessing through the Media, such wanton destruction and gruesome killings, especially the gory sights of lifeless bodies of our beloved ones, such as the young and promising Chidiebere Emereuwa of the Nigeria Air Force, a native of Obizi in my Constituency, who was reportedly killed at a check- point, near Akachi Junction; also another ugly incident of a German-based Unachukwu who allegedly died after being shot on the head at a Military check-point near Sam Mbakwe Airport, while trying to catch a flight; and of course, the wicked and gruesome murder of an APC Chieftain, Dr. Ahmed Gulak, who was reportedly in the State for a National Assignment.

“While with heavy heart, I commiserate with each and every family whose loved ones and properties were affected, and pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed, I condemn in strong terms the new development of extra-judicial killings and assassination of innocent citizens, including that of the security agents and the unknown gun men in the State.

“It must be expressly stated, that the killings from both angle must stop forthwith: this is more so, since our dear State must be rescued and recovered to its original state of peace and tranquility, which can only aide to creating the expected atmosphere for business activities to resurrect for the benefit of our people whose meagre sources of livelihood had either been depleted, destroyed or under lock and key, due to the unrest.

“It is also, deserving to remind our ebullient youths, that they are the bona-fide citizens of the State, on whose shoulders the leadership will rest-on in years to come, consequent upon which any act of violence that is targeted at individuals, State or Private formations, is not only condemnable , but a disservice to them and generations yet unborn.

“In the same vein, I want to appeal to our Elders, Community Leaders, State Functionaries, Captains of Industries, Members of the Academia, Concerned Ndi Imo and of course, the Clergy to speak up in condemnation of this ugly development. All hands must be on deck to make sure the State recovers from her depreciating fortune and eroding heritage. Let us embrace peace and make our State work again as the enviable tourist center of the south east.”

