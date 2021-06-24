GROHE, the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has created the GROHE Tempesta 250 Head Shower, a Shower that offers a generous spray with 250 mm diameter and an integrated water flower limiter GROHE EcoJoy which offers ustaunable water usue without compromising on the customer’s shower experience.

After constructive market research, GROHE came to understand that people would like a generous head shower which has a spray pattern that covers the whole body like ’raindrops‘. The GROHE Tempesta 250 Head Shower has a slim, minimalist form and an elegant chrome finish that is ideal for a modern bathroom design. Additionally, it has product variants which offer a lot of installation flevibity. It is available in a round or sqaure design, as a set comrpising a single head shower with an arm or as a complete shower system.

The GROHE Tempesta 250 is fortified with the water-saving GROHE EcoJoy technology which sustains a water consumption rate of 9.5 litres per minute. At the same time, the shower head has the perfect nozzle geometry that provides a voluminous shower experience without compromising on performance.

You can download high-res images of the new GROHE Tempesta 250 here.

Follow us on our social media channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 6,500 employees in 150 countries – 2,600 of them are based in Germany. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL.

In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Renowned highlights such as GROHE Eurosmart or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system underline the brand’s profound expertise.

Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added value – and bear the “Made in Germany” seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO2-neutral worldwide. GROHE has also set itself the goal of using plastic-free product packaging by 2021.

In the past ten years alone, more than 460 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings at the German Sustainability Award have confirmed GROHE’s success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes.

But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 60,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com