The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PD, Prince Uche Secondus has disclosed that the Party will restore the freedom of Nigerian youths that was taken away under the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the country.

He made the disclosure during the official inauguration of Caretaker Committee and unveiling of the new party state secretariat (annex) on Monday in Calabar.

Secondus said: “PDP is the party of the future. We are coming to reclaim and reposition Nigeria, we have the experience and we are determined restructure the country and hand it over to the youths.

“Nobody can stop Nigerian youths from having a voice including on social media whether, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. We are coming to restore the freedom of Nigerians especially the youths.

“This is a quit notice to governor Ayade, he should begin to pack his load and we also know that he is regretting joining the APC because more governors are joining the 14 PDP governors from the ruling APC,” he said.

Secondus who welcomed former governor, Donald Duke, back to the party assured Cross Riverians that the state would come back to what it used to be.

On his part, Duke said he was back to his home.

“I am back, I am back to my home, I did not go too far. No matter what the differences are that you have in a family when your house is leaking you must come back to find a solution and fix it, Duke said.

Some of the House of Assembly members who spoke including Hon Nelson Ofem, Yakurr II, Friday Okpeche Obubra, and Fred Osim, Ikom I, described what has existed in Cross River for six years as a fraud.

“What we have had I we the last six years is a fraud and a scam, but we are bold enough to say no more to the fraud which has been on.

“We have projects but none of them are real, the state has been destroyed, we have projects but they are all scams, we made a big mistake in governor Ayade and we refuse to accept it anymore,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria