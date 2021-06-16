



By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, inaugurated its Leadership Advisory Council, LAC, and affirmed former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, as its leader.

The council, during its inaugural meeting, stated that the time had come for the party to take over Lagos State, going by the team spirit it had imbibed after a successful reconciliation.

In his acceptance speech, George stated that it was a new dawn for the party in Lagos, just as he took time to apologise to all those he might have offended directly or indirectly, saying he had accepted the apologies of those people who felt that they had offended him in one way or the other.

He said: “The PDP is one and after today no distraction from outside the party will be tolerated. PDP doesn’t have any faction. Those who flout the party’s constitution will be sanctioned. Let us rise above pettiness, disunity, lack of commitment and work as a team.”

Lamenting the state of the nation and why the 2014 national conference should be revisited, he said: “The electoral process must be changed. The report of the 2014 confab must be revisited. The future of this country is bleak. We must devolve power from the centre to the states.

Addressing newsmen after the event, a member of the PDP Board of Trustee, Mrs. Aduke Maina, said that the aim of the meeting was understood by all, assuring that all the leaders will work towards the electoral fortunes of the party.

Members of the Council include Chief Bode George, Chief Dapo Sarumi, Sen. Kofo Bucknor -Akerele, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Mrs. Aduke Maina, Mrs. Onikepo Oshodi, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu Mr. Deji Doherty, Mr. Muiz Dosumu, Rahmon Owokoniran, Alh.Tanwa Olusi, among others.