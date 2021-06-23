By Esther Onyegbula

Fast rising music sensation kid, Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu, popularly known as OzzyBee has called Nigerian kids to foster the culture of savings out of their pocket money as this would aid and prepare them to be financial managers.

A statement he made at the maiden edition of its young savers initiative, called OzzyBee Young Savers Scheme (OYSS).

OzzyBee stated that his aim is to empower as many kids that he can reach out to, his desire was borne after he was informed that at an early age of six months, his mother, Nonye Mojekwu, opened a savings account for him so he decided to give other kids the same opportunity to own personal cash.

“That account was opened with one of the banks.”This gave me an edge and I am able to build my financial management skill at an early age. “I am being prudent with spendings, and I have developed the habits of saving cash, subconsciously, as a child.

Furthermore, OzzyBee stressed the need for every Nigerian child to have access to finance, as they deserved qualitative education.

“However, the needs of kids vary, from one ethnic background to another, but there are unforeseen circumstances that can hinder the smooth academic session of a child if there are no finance to foot a child bill.

To prevent such occurrence, he is taking a tour to sensitise and canvas for early savers account, this will go a long way to provide opportunity, the bank plan on education.

Moreso, it would aid the kids to get proper education and shape them into becoming better adults, who are ready to take up certain responsibility.

He advised parents, expectant mothers, to save for their unborn babies in order to secure their future.

OzzyBee vowed to take the initiative to the interior part of our nation, just to ensure every kid in Nigeria, have a savings account, especially kids from the rural community.

” Today, I can only open 30 savings account for the kids in Lagos, I am going to tour Nigeria, someday, providing kids with an early savers account, with a deposit of more than N10,000.00 each, but for now, I dole out 10,000 for each he stressed.

The Ozzy Bee Foundation is an initiative geared to put smiles in the face of every Nigerian child, only three schools in Lagos were the beneficiaries but the star kid star vows to do more gestures.

The wonder-kind thrilled the audience present at the event with some of his hit songs.

Exuding joy at the impact and contribution made to society, by OzzyBee, his mother, Chief Adah Nonye Mojekwu appreciated everyone for providing such a platform for her son to connect with his fans and to further entrench the message of affecting lives.

“OzzyBosco is concerned with the welfare of children and seeing that every child, in line with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Convention for the Rights of Child, enjoys the rights unhindered.

She encouraged Nigerian kids to pursue their dreams, ideas and beliefs in God, the sky would be just a starting point,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria