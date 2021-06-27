Dayo Johnson – Akure

Over 200 residents in some riverine communities in Ondo state are to benefit from a solar power electricity project inaugurated by oil giants, NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture (CNL), in partnership with Ilaje Rural Development Committee (IRDC) and Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).

This gesture was to provide sustainable energy to some riverine communities which include Awoye and Odofado in Ilaje council area of the state.

Awoye and Odo Fado are having access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for the first time thus fulfilling Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Commissioning the Solar Power Mini Grid Energy Cabins, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said that rural electrification is in line with his administration’s agenda.

Akeredolu promised that his administration would ensure that all rural areas benefited from social amenities in order to improve welfare of riverine residents.

Represented by the Secretary, Ondo State Public Utility, Mrs Abike Ilawolle, the governor commended CNL, the sponsors of the laudable project which he said was first of its kind.

“Rural electrification is part of our administration’s agenda and we will ensure that rural dwellers, especially residents in the riverine areas have access to social amenities for life to be enjoyable to them unlike their land counterparts.

“The communities should priotise these projects and guarantee its security in order to charge the government to do more and extend such to other riverine communities to bring succour to them.

Chairman og Ilaje council area, Goke Ojatuwase who also commended the IRDC and sponsors of the laudable project, said it would relieve the two communities of total darkness.

Ojatuwase said the project which was one of its kind had set the pace for other states to emulate, assuring the riverine communities of more dividends of democracy from the present administration in the state.

The Chairman, IRDC, Roland Akintoye, expressed gladness for the completion of the project which he said had set the group to the highest pedestal in the community drive for improved standard of living.

Akintoye thanked the state government, the LGA and NNPC/Chevron for the synergy which had blossomed into cordial relationship and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) beneficial to residents of the riverine communities.

Managing Director, A4 and T Power Solutions, Engr. Ayodeji Olumilua, the contractor handling the projects said that residents of the riverine communities would enjoy uninterrupted power supply with 40 percent discount on tariffs compared to normal electricity.

“We have metered all the 200 houses and shops for them to enjoy the uninterrupted power supply.

“The token amount of money that was paid on their prepaid meters would generate funds that would be used to maintain and sustain the solar cabin grid.’’

A resident of Awoye community, Aribo Adegoke said that the solar electricity was a welcome development for them as they now have access to noiseless electricity at cheaper rate compared to generating set and its expenses.

Also from Odofado community, a beneficiary, Mrs Folashade Ojagun said she had totally lost hope in electricity as no government had been able to erect poles on the river to provide electricity until the advent of the solar power.

