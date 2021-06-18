All is now set for this year’s edition of Ose Brain Quest Foundation competition. The Young Talent Brain Quest will hold on June 26, while the Smart Competition has been slated for October 2021.

The registration portal for the educational competition is in its 10th edition, which is a continuous effort towards shaping future leaders, is open both for private and public school students to participate in. Categories include spelling in-figures, mental quest, mathematics quiz, impromptu speech, debate among others.

Speaking recently at a press briefing, the founder, Aidanmwosa Aiwanose Phina said her passion was fuelled by the need to create a platform that aid mental development of students, especially in mathematics by giving them a comparative advantage to discover their creative abilities.

On her part, co-ordinator of the competition, Juliet Keshinro, narrated how the COVID-19 pandemic forced the competition to go digital.

She said, “In 2020, there was a global issue known as the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave birth to Online Smart Competition. We intend to make learning fun, helping them to cultivate a good reading and research habit, as well as discover various abilities in the young mind, thereby enhancing their boldness and confidence academically.

“What helps to make life meaningful is quality education and that is what this foundation has been doing in the last eight years with the aim of promoting excellence in schools and building tomorrow’s leaders today. So, government should come up with policies that encourage intellectual competitions among children that would help build our tomorrow’s leader today,” Keshinro said.

Ose Brain Quest Foundation runs two programs at different times of the year namely; Young Talent Brain Quest and Smart Competition, with the aim of promoting excellence in schools and introducing fun while teaching and learning.