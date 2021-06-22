The elders and leaders of Obubu community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have condemned the “unprovoked attack on the community by the neighbouring Oleri community,” resulting in the burning down of no fewer than 27 houses.

They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to bring the perpetrators to book and also help in restoration of normalcy to the community where the people have become Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in their community.

In a statement by Obubu Leaders of Thought led by Chief David Omreore, Awhotu Oputu, Moses Segba and Chief Isaac Emifoniye, the community leaders expressed displeasure with some reports and comments in some quarters.

They said contrary to report that the two communities fought and houses were burnt, “what transpired last week was unprovoked attack on Obubu by Oleri Community” and that there was no reprisal attack of any kind launched by Obubu people.

The leaders disclosed that Obubu was only developing a parcel of land very far away from the boundary when the people of Oleri came to challenge them, resulting in the crisis.

“The parcel of land that was under development was never in dispute. The only dispute between Oleri and Obubu is an area called Batere, over which Obubu got judgment in 1911, 1914, 1917, 1945 and 1947.

“All the cases were won by Obubu community. In the long run, Udu Traditional Council came to place a demarcation or boundary between the two communities, which Obubu has never crossed till date.

“The boundary is still there and anybody who is in doubt can come and ascertain the veracity of our claims and position on the matter.

“We want to clarify further the frustration and desperation of Oleri people to grab more lands to satisfy their greed.

“Having sold all their lands to the Catholic Church and for purpose of developing the Delta Leisure Park, Oleri are now desperate to acquire lands from just anywhere.

“The points where our people were attacked was inside the Obubu Community. Obubu never retaliated or fought back. No reprisal at all.

“At the end of the attack launched by Oleri warriors on our community, no less than 27 houses were razed.

“Not even one hut was burnt in Oleri because we never retaliated. Several of our young men sustained gunshot injuries at the back including Paul Ebah who was shot on the back and Efe Jakama who was shot on the waist.

“They were running for their dear lives. Mr Odudu also got shot while fleeing from the scene of the attack.

“We want to explain further that the Oleri warlords had a field day and burnt houses from one end of the community to the other.

“Properties worth hundreds of millions of naira were gutted by the fire instigated by Oleri warriors.

“Today, our women and children have become Internally Displaced Persons in the community. Whoever doubts this claim should pay a visit to the community and see for himself,” the statement added.

The Obubu leaders also appealed to Governor Okowa to wade into the matter to ensure peace and security in the community, get the people returned to their status quo and their houses built for them.

“As we write, all personal effects belonging to the people went with the flames. We pray to be provided with beddings, clothes, cooking utensils, foodstuffs, mattresses etc so they could pick the pieces of the lives together again,” the elders added.

They stressed that the perpetrators of the destruction visited on the community should be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others as nobody is above the law. The elders and leaders also appealed to the authority of Udu Local Government Council and other well spirited individuals to come to the aide of the Obubu community to help them survive this trying time.

Vanguard News Nigeria