…vandalise fire fighting truck

By Bose Adelaja

A truck belonging to a popular cement company (name withheld) in Nigeria was on Friday, set ablaze by some angry students for allegedly crushing a male student to death in Ilaro, Yewa South area of Ogun State.

The deceased was a student of Baptist High School, Ilaro.

The incident occured at Sabo Junction, inbound Owode Road at about 3.12pm.

According to eye witnesses’ account, the tragedy reportedly occured when the truck laden with cement lost control due to overspeeding.

It was gathered that the truck which has been burnt beyond recognition, was journeying from Ibese inbound Owode-Idiroko when the unfortunate incident occured.



Vanguard learnt that the truck driver lost control due to brake failure and overspeeding and ran into the students who were returning home from school.

The impact of the incident as gathered, led to the death of one of the students on the spot.

This was said to have sparked violent in the area as the students mobilised and angrily descended on the truck and set it on fire.

It could not be ascertained if the truck driver and motor boy escaped the scene before the truck was set ablaze

Road users in the area were said to have ran helter skelter until the arrival of law enforcement agents doused the tension.

Also, free flow of traffic was dustrupted as the mob insisted that fire fighters should not put off the fire.

Also, they were said to have vandalised a fire fighting truck in order to prevent fire fighting operations.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident saying rescue operation was performed by TRACE and other sister agencies.

While commiserating with the affected victims, he said, ” truck drivers are again charged to eschew overspeeding in view of its attendant consequences.”

He said the body has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ilaro while the Ilaro Police Station took over the case for further investigations.



Vanguard News Nigeria