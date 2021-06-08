



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There was a commotion in Agege area of Lagos State in the early hours on Tuesday, when mob set ablaze a suspected kidnapper with their get-away vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at about 9 am, in Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area, LCDA,

Two out of the three suspected kidnappers were, however, rescued by the Police and Subsequently, taken into custody for further investigation.

According to an eyewitness account, “A commercial motorcycle operator popularly called; “Okada,” said to have engaged the suspected kidnappers in a hot chase from Ajegunle Toll-Gate, along Lagos-Ogun boundary spot after some of the school children kidnapped cried out for help through the window of the kidnapers’ vehicle.

“But, nemesis caught up with them at Mulero Bus Stop in Orile-Agege LCDA, where their vehicle was intercepted by some passersby after the okada operator raised alarm to alert passersby of the action of the suspects.”

In the ensuing melee, one of the suspects was reported, lynched on the spot together with their vehicle.

“It took the quick intervention of the Nigeria Police Force to rescue the other two members of the gang and the kidnapped school children.

However, it could be confirmed at press time if one of the abducted school children died in the vehicle, as there was a report that the suspects had already killed one of the children before luck ran against them at Orile-Agege in Lagos.

Also the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, could not be reached for comment.