By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With worrisome insecurity affecting every sector of the economy, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Wednesday, called for synergy with anti-graft and security agencies to sanitize and protect the mining industry.

Adegbite made the call at a Sensitization Workshop held in Abuja, organized by the Ministry for officers of the anti- corruption agencies and selected security establishments.

He took out time to explain how the Ministry functions and other operations of its agencies, in order to bring on board security agencies and to promote understanding and cordial working relationship with them.

He added that it is part of the Ministry’s quest to sanitize and grow the nation’s mining sector toward achieving sustainable prosperity and development, hence the needed synergy between the Ministry and other sister agencies.

He said: “As agencies of the Federal Government, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies are bound by a broad common objective of achieving good governance for the country through the promotion of security, favourable work environment, prosperity and welfare to Nigerians, that would promote and attract investment potentials within the country.

“Our Ministry strives to deliver on its mandate, it behooves on all sister agencies, whose responsibilities are interwoven with the Ministry’s to play their role in ensuring that the enabling environment required for the mines and steel sector to thrive is created and safeguarded, and agencies of government cannot afford to work at cross-purpose.”

Also speaking was the Minister of State Mines and Steel Development Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, said the workshop could not have come at a better time as it would afford critical stakeholders in the mines and steel sector the opportunity of strategic engagement to forge mutual understanding and harmonious working relationship for the development of the sector.

According to Ogah, the synergy and collaboration would assist the Ministry in harnessing the enormous potentials in the mining sector for employment generation and wealth creation which will expand the revenue base of the nation’s economy.

In welcome address, the Permanent Secretary Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, while noting that the goal of the workshop is to build mutual understanding and amicable work relations between the Ministry and Agencies for the collective success in harnessing the potentials in the Mining Sector.

She thereafter, solicited for greater solidarity and support, adding that the Ministry is willing to work with the agencies on ideas and programmes that are in consonance with the Ministry’s vision and mandate.

Vanguard News Nigeria