By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa Labour Congress (NLC) Tuesday rejected the partial implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage to be enjoyed by workers on grade levels one to six in the state.

Chairman of NLC, Comrade Yusuf Iya, said in an interview with Journalists in Lafia that the union was dismayed why the government only decide to implement a minimum wage for workers on grade levels 1-6 without the corresponding consequential adjustments for other grade levels.

The chairman was categorical that the implementation made by the State Government did not only negate the principles and procedures of minimum wage implementation but showed that the government was economical with its position on the worker’s welfare.

According the Labour Chairman, implementation of minimum wage required a Collective agreement of give and take duly signed by both parties while a template aught to be adopted for references.

“A copy of the agreement must be domiciled in the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, but non of the requirements has been fulfilled in Nasarawa State,” Iya declared.

While alleging that even the Local Government workers in grade levels 1-6 have been sidelined, the NLC boss added that the implication of the governnent actions has shown that nobody graduated before entering civil the service of the state hence the minimum wage.

He said with the implementation, only a total of 3,300 workers out of a total of 16,000 workers are to enjoy the minimum wage in Nasarawa state.

“The union cannot accept this, already the union had issued a 21-day notice of strike and subsequently issued a seven day notice after the expiration of the seven days in line with labour laws”.

Iya declared that in case the government fail to respond possitively to the demand of the union after the expiration of the seven day notice on Wednesday June 8, the union would embark on an indefinite strike action.

It would be recalled that the Accountant General of the State, Zakka Yakubu had on Thursday June 3, 2021 announced implementation of minimum wage for workers on grade levels 1-6.

Vanguard News Nigeria