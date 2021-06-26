Augustine Eguavoen

Augustine Eguavoen has named Enyimba’s trio of John Noble, Imoh Obot, and Anayo Iwuala in the final 23-man team departing Abuja for the United States, where they will face reigning Concacaf champions Mexico in an international friendly match next week.

With head coach Gernot Rohr stepping aside in the absence of regular Super Eagles stars, Eguavoen has the arduous task of putting together a team that will not disgrace the nation against the best team in North America.

And the Nigeria Football Federation technical director is counting on the experience of Heartland’s goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Abia Warriors’ Adekunle Adeleke, Noble, and Iwuala – players who have spent time with the Super Eagles A team.

The former international defender, however, sent home Rivers United’s Ifeanyi Anaemena, Kwara United’s Christopher Nwaeze, PKE FC’s Shaibu Suleman, and Enyimba’s Ekundayo Ojo.

Rangers International’s Chinonso Ezekwe also did not make the travelling party after leaving camp to seal a deal abroad.

Nigeria’s CHAN Eagles battle Mexico’s El Tri on July 4th at the LA Coliseum in California.

