…says he lacks power to fight FG

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

AHEAD of the proposed July 3 self-determination rally in Lagos, the Yoruba Freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo has assured that the rally will be peaceful adding that he lacks the power to fight Federal Government and political leaders.

Adeyemo who is popularly called Igboho said in a viral video that the rally would hold against all odds.

He alluded to similar rallies that took place in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, and the Osun States saying the Lagos rally will be as peaceful as witnessed in other South-West states.

“I don’t have the power to fight the Federal Government. In fact, I can’t fight an ordinary Local Government Chairman. But the battle is the Lord’s. God who is the head of the battle will fight for us. Our own generation will emancipate the Yoruba race from slavery,” he said.

Going more spiritual, he painted the picture of the sojourn of Israelites in Egypt noting that it was God who freed them from the claws of Egyptians and that same God would fight for the Yoruba.

“How many can I do? Sunday Igboho is not the only powerful person. There are many powerful persons everywhere unless we want to deceive ourselves. I can’t do it all alone. We must all unite. But, someone must lead first. Moses was chosen to librate the Israelites before others joined him. God will fight for us”.

“To all Yorubas, come out on July 3 for the peaceful rally. We should not fight. We only want to tell Buhari that all we want is the Yoruba Nation. Nobody should threaten us with death. You cannot kill us. There is no live champion, but current champion”.

On the funding of the persistent calls for separation of Yoruba from Nigeria, he said, “Those abroad are the ones contributing the money we use in buying vehicles and do other things.”