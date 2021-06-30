.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

MEDICAL experts yesterday raised the alarm that the rising cases of Chronic Kidney Disease were tilting towards becoming pandemic.

Speaking at the 2nd Ordinary General Meeting/Scientific Conference of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Edo State Health Management Board, Benin City, a consultant and case manager with Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, Dr Osariemen Osunbor said that the disease has become a global burden.

While describing as ‘alarming,’ the increase in CKD in the country, Osunbor said that CKD has risen astronomically as one of the major causes of death globally.

Also Read: Lagos Rally: I lack power to fight FG ― Igboho

He said that the CKD which occupied the 27th position in the causes of deaths in 1990 to 18th position in 2010, now occupies the 10th position as the leading cause of deaths worldwide.

Osunbor noted that while the case of HIV that ranked above CKD in 1990 have decreased over the years, that of the CKD had continued on its upward movement unabated.

He attributed the reason for this rise to lack of awareness and inadequate enlightenment campaign on the subject matter.

According to him, “CKD ranked among the casues of premature deaths, its estimated prevalence is between 16 to 18 percent globally, though it varies from country to country.

“The disease is constituting a drain on the economy of countries as it majorly affects the economically productive age of between 25 and 45 years.

Osunbor identified urgent adequate funding for kidney care by the government, especially through health insurance schemes and regular routine screening programmes.

“There should also be awareness and enlightenment programmes about kidney disease,” he said.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, who was the special guest of honour and represented by Dr Bridget Okaeguale commended the doctors for their steadfastness improving the health indexes of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria