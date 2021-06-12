After a successful outing last year, Kerae Records is looking good to consolidate on its achievements in 2021, with the release of a new EP by the label’s flagship artiste, Mmzy.

Having dropped “Animal” weeks back, a song highlighting Grammy-nominated artiste, Seun Kuti, it’s surprising to see that it was not featured on the extended play after gaining massive airplay.

The EP titled “Ascent,” which features musical appearances from notable music stars, Teni and Terri, is the first offering by the music act this year and it is meant to thrill his fans .

According to the label founder and CEO, Ukeje Elendu, better known as UK Elendu, the EP is an exciting, bold project and the “Animal” track which ushered it was inspired by the endemic corruption in the Nigerian socio-political and economic terrain.

“These corrupt politicians in agbada gave birth to the spotlight song and now the focus is on MMZY’s new EP, “Ascent”. They have taken down his Instagram page, threatening some stations to censor the song’s truth, and even went as far as flagging the video on YouTube,” he says.

Speaking further, the US-based Nigerian adds: “Animal” is a song that every freedom-loving Nigerian and anybody that wants to see this country move forward, will embrace but many of the so-called Nigerian celebrities are all closet celebrities. That’s why I love Seun Kuti and his guts, I mean we all know who his father is.”

On the potentials of the EP, UK Elendu said “We just dropped the EP “Ascent” which features great musical performances from Nigerian singers, Teni and Terri which is doing amazing just as expected… We aim to top the charts and leave an imprint in the mind of the listeners.”

“We also have a single from our other artiste, Don Willy… So, with new song and an EP from Mmzy who is such a talented artiste and with already over 100 songs recorded already, I believe it’s going to be a fantastic year for the label,”Elendu said.